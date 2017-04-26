KPRC news anchor to mingle with Bearkats

Sam Houston State University’s Priority One Public Relations firm will be hosting Khambrel Marshall, news anchor for KPRC Local 2, during their event titled “Mingling with the Media.” The event will be held on Tuesday, May 2 starting at 6:00 p.m. in Studio A of the the Dan Rather Communications Building.

Since 1999, Khambrel Marshall has served on the KPRC Local 2 Severe Weather Team and host of the weekly news show, “Houston Newsmakers.” Marshall also received an Emmy award, the highest broadcasting honor, for a series titled “Guardian At Sea,” where he documented the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue Cuban and Haitian refugees crossing the Florida Straits.

Priority One is a public relations firm composed of 14 members on the campus of Sam Houston State University. The team prepares communications plans, media kits, productions of City Spotlight, and more to clients on campus and around the Huntsville area.

“We are ecstatic to host Khambrel Marshall,” Priority One Account Executive Darby Humphries said. “This is a great opportunity for everyone at SHSU to learn about the daily occurrences of a journalist and broadcaster who works locally in Houston. Even if you have the slightest interest in the daily functions of a news anchor, you should attend the event.”