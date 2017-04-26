‘Ignite the Night’ march, rally to promote SAAM

SHSU’s biggest event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) is tonight, giving Bearkats a chance to honor survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. Put on by the SAAM Committee and community partners, Ignite the Night rally and march will begin at 7p.m. in the Lowman Student Center Theatre.

Both Bearkats and the Huntsville Community will be participating in the event.

The activities scheduled include speakers and survivor stories, followed by a march to the Walker County Courthouse.

Once everyone makes it to the courthouse, another short rally will be held including community speakers after which city and county officials will read a proclamation.

Last year, Ignite the Night kicked off Sexual Awareness Month on campus. There were more than 130 Bearkats in attendance.

The students heard a powerful message from one University Police Officer who told attendees about his first encounter with a sexual assault survivor, and also from representatives from SAAFE House and the Montgomery County Women’s Center. There was also comedy, poetry, and dance performances inspired by sexual assault.

Sam Houston State University’s SAAM Committee has put on multiple events this month to raise awareness for sexual assault. Some of those events include the well-known “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Consent,” along with different discussions and panels. The Office of Health Promotions also offered free STI Testing.

In addition to the Ignite the Night finale event, today is also Denim Day. To protest Sexual violence campus-wide, make sure you wear denim.