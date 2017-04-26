CJ to hold honorary induction ceremony

After the loss of a professor, the College of Criminal Justice will hold its traditional Sword and Shield induction ceremony with special honor on April 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the CJ Courtroom.

The professor who passed away was Steve Young. He was a founder of the Security Studies program at Sam Houston State University and joined the college in 2005.

Young was also a former CIA.

He died in Corpus Christi on March 9.

Sword and Shield is a national honor society for graduate students in the Department of Security Studies who are earning Master’s degrees in Homeland Security.

The ceremony has a tradition of knighting the honorable students; placing a sword on each of their sides as they are inducted.

Communications Officer Beth Kuhles said as of right now the Sword and Shield is only for students in the Master’s program.

“Hopefully in the future as that degree moves forward we can bring in the undergraduates,” Kuhles said.

According to Kuhles, the honoring of Young and the special induction itself will be eye opening to those who attend the ceremony.

“We have an outstanding Master’s program in Homeland Security, and this shows how significant the program is by inducting so many of our students into this honor society, all while honoring one of our founders of the Security Studies program,” Kuhles said.

The induction is open to the public.

For more information, call 936-294-4425 or email [email protected]