State Fair Exhibit On Display At Memorial Museum

Sam Houston Memorial Museum is displaying “State Fair”, an exhibit by the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, from March 31 to May 5.

The exhibit is a collection of photos that photographer Arthur Grace accumulated from 10 different state fairs; California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

The exhibit highlights the people, emotions and various activities that take place at fairs.

Pictures of livestock costume contests, a motorcycle-riding Chihuahua, hot dog eating contests and several others depict state fairs and their celebration of rural America.

“We believed this exhibit coincided well with the rodeo season and the Walker County Fair,” said Casey Roon, manager of marketing and exhibits at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum.

Grace’s photographs are admired for the way in which they capture the spirit of state fairs.

“Arthur Grace is a well-known photographer and we hope that the photos from different state fairs can give viewers the feeling of attending the festivities through the pictures,” said Roon.

An exhibit viewer Anna Davis said the presentation had a wide variety of pictures that truly captured the atmosphere of the fair.

“It was well put together, and the pictures made me want to go to a state fair,” said Davis.

The exhibit is free to everyone and is located at the Katy and Don Walker Senior Education Center in the Exhibit Gallery.

The “State Fair” Exhibit is open to the public until May 5 during regular Museum hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Sam Houston Memorial Museum at 936.294.1832.