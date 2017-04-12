SGA Elections Begin Soon, Campaigns Underway

The Student Government Association is electing new executive board members, as well as senators for the upcoming 2017 through 2018 academic school year. The positions open for office are president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, and chief of staff.

Briauna Augustus and Rhys Blavier are running for president. Chloe Henze and David Eller are running for vice president. Ruth Alvarez and Taylor Bailey are running for secretary. Logan Ellis and Matthew Lopez are running for treasurer. Kelechi Ofoegba and Samantha Afonso are running for chief of staff.

The final candidate meeting was April 5 at 5 p.m. where candidates were informed on the rules and regulations for campaigning.

Election campaigning was officially authorized right after the meeting.

Vice president candidate accounting sophomore Henze said one issue she wants to tackle is the lack of transparency with the students and SGA.

“I am determined to stay true to the SGA mission and make sure we are an accurate voice for the student body,” said Henze, vice president candidate. “The transparency of SGA has always been an issue for me. Is there a way to get Senate Bills, Senate meetings and find out what SGA is spending money on? You can always request the information, but there is nothing published and open to the public to look at. I want the students to be able to see what their fees are paying for.”

Another issue that Henze plans on working on is the gathering of information on what the students have concerns about.

“Senators may bring issues that they are having forward, but besides parking, we don’t really know what issues the students are having,” Henze said. “Outreach between SGA and the Student Body is something that I would like to see changed as well as doing a better job of finding out student issues.”

Chloe Henze has been in SGA for a year. During this year she has served as the caucus chair for the college of business administration, the secretary of the Department of Rules and Regulations, the executive secretary, and is on multiple committees within SGA. Aside from SGA, she is also a student worker for the department of leadership initiatives. Currently, she is preparing to lobby in front of the Texas Legislature on behalf of SHSU students.

Treasurer candidate Ellis is double majoring in finance and accounting. He has been a member of SGA for two years. He plans on focusing on feedback and communication.

“I am aware of several times during this year where people who have submitted a purchase order get no feedback on what is happening with their order, and they are not even included in the process of buying the supplies they will be using,” Ellis said. “It would be my hope to include them in this process as well as get back to them as soon as possible on the status of their order.”

Ellis recently represented the student body at TAMU’s Conference On Student Government Associations. During his two years in SGA Ellis has served as chief of External Affairs Department, member of Rules and Regulations Department, member of Governing Document Committee, co-chair of External affairs and Sergeant at Arms.

Chief of staff candidate Afonso is double majoring in criminal justice and psychology. She has been in SHSU’s SGA for one year, but has previous experience in SGA officer positions at Galveston College.

She currently holds positions as Sergeant-at-Arms, co-chair of Public Relations, co-chair of External Affairs, as well as being a senator.

“I think this election may get pretty crazy, but in the end, I think we are all able to handle whatever goes on,” said Afonso. “I know, regardless of the outcome, I will be glad that people stepped up to the plate to run in these leadership positions, because it’s very important that not only do we have people who are interested, but to have people who feel strongly about what they are doing in these positions.”

Campaigning has begun and students can be involved in this election by casting their vote. Voting opens April 19 at 8 a.m. and closes on the April 20 at 4 p.m. A link for voting will be sent via email to all students.

The Election Commission plans on revealing the results of the election on April 20, if not the next day.

After the results are given, there will be a two-day period allowing protest against the results.