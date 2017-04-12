Renowned Physician To Speak At SHSU

One doctor will be joining the ranks with noteworthy figures such as George H.W. Bush, Edward Albee, and many others. Award-winning physician, mentor, speaker, author, and reviewer in neurology and physical rehabilitation, Dr. Nneka Ifejika, has been selected as the 2017 Distinguished Lecturer for Sam Houston State University.

Ifejika will be discussing “Successes and Failures in Stroke Rehabilitation Research.” The lecture will take place tomorrow at 2 p.m. in the Ron Mafridge Auditorium in the Smith-Hudson Building. This event is free and open to the public.

Department of Chemistry professor Rick White nominated Ifejika to come visit the university.

“She has a keen interest in STEM mentoring and increasing opportunities for women in scientific areas,” White said. “In addition to being a respected medical professional and researcher on health disparities and stroke outcomes, she is quite personable, very energetic and will give an enjoyable lecture with broad implications.”

Ifejika has been recognized as a Texas SuperDoctors Rising Star, a Top Doctor in Rehabilitation by Houstonia and H Texas magazines, and she is the only physician to be honored as top doctor in both neurology and rehabilitation in the same year by H Texas.

Ifejika and her neurorehabilitation team at Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center developed Rehab MATIX, a nursing assignment algorithm. It has significantly reduced falls, improved the quality of care, and decreased nursing fatigue amongst staff members on her Joint Commission-affiliated inpatient rehabilitation unit.

She is currently in the process of having Rehab MATRIX copyrighted and implemented across the Memorial Hermann Health system, setting a gold standard for systematic rehabilitation nursing practice.

The now award-winning doctor, making strides in the field, joined the Department of Neurology at the University of Texas Health Science Center of Medicine in 2007. Within six months, she became a director of neurorehabilitation, serving as the leader of the clinical, research and education programs.

A graduate of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Leadership program, Ifejika advocated for the rights of the disabled as a part of the Health Policy and Legislation Committee and mentors others as a member of the Medical Education Committee.

SHSU has put on the Distinguished Lecturer Series since the 80’s. The goal of the series is to invite distinguished lecturers in a variety of disciplines and professions to honor faculty research.