NSC Welcomes Back Rick Perry

Although President Trump removed former Texas Governor Rick Perry from the National Security Council in February, as of April 5 Perry once again has a spot on the committee as a principal.

In a memorandum filed on April 5, Trump reinstated Perry to the list of principals in the NSC as well as giving United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley a seat with the regular attendees.

This decision, and the apparent decision to remove Steve Bannon from the NSC, came after the U.N. publically denounced the chemical attacks in Syria and right before Trump launched his first missile attack on a Syrian government airbase.

As Energy Secretary, Perry oversees the Department of Energy, which handles U.S. policies concerning energy and nuclear power and weapons. This makes his department an important part of national defense, especially in a time where the president is considering confronting North Korea over their threat to use nuclear weapons.

While Perry is the secretary of energy and traditionally his spot on the cabinet usually means a spot in the NSC, Perry was removed from the principals of the NSC for over a month.

There are mixed feelings about Perry’s place on the cabinet, though one student is hopeful that he will prove her wrong.

“I have high hopes for Rick Perry being in the cabinet after being the longest running governor in Texas,” said political science senior Jessica Northam. “But I’m not sure Rick Perry is going to meet the needs of a ‘candid and nonpartisan source’ of national security information for the president. It seems like Bannon was criticized for that and I’m not sure Perry is going to be able to be much better in that respect.”

It’s Perry’s dedication to the Republican Party that makes Northam unsure about Perry’s position on the NSC.

“I feel like it’ll be hard for the former [governor]/GOP candidate to be nonpartisan,” Northam said.

Although Perry expressed in his own campaign for presidency that he would like to disband the Department of Energy, it remains to be seen whether the 15-year former governor will bring his skills in leadership to his newest position or ultimately prove detrimental to the department he presides over.