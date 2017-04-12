Annual Walker County Fair and Rodeo Wraps Up

The annual Walker County Fair and Rodeo wrapped up on Sunday with record crowds.

The fair, which ran from March 30 to April 9 featured carnival rides, a petting zoo, agricultural competitions, a rodeo, fair food, games, and a BBQ competition.

The BBQ competition saw over 70 teams with prizes being handed out Saturday.

Much of the rodeo and agricultural competitions ended the first weekend of the fair, but fair goers could still visit the animals.

Animals included in the competition were lambs, broiler chickens, rabbits, cows, and pigs. Local 4-H and FFA kids competed and showed off the projects they had worked on for years. Fair goers could visit, pet, and feed many of the animals.

The fair featured rides such as a Ferris wheel, Monkey Maze, and heart-pounding cage rides.

There were also a plethora of games to be played such as balloon pops, shooting, and basketball. Some featured prizes included giant stuffed animals and jerseys of famous sports stars.

The biggest attraction, however, was the food. There was everything from candy apples, premium drinks, corn dogs, and all the fried food one could handle.

Fair goers were also eager to try some of Texas’ best BBQ. The Northside Baptist church provided free food on Friday night to over 1,500 people.

The fair also featured live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

Additionally, there were other fair favorites like a silent auction, antique sale, and a chili cook-off competition.

The Walker County Fair and Rodeo provided a time where locals, college students, adults, and children alike could gather for a good time.