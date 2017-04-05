Registration is now open for Sam Houston State University’s [email protected] on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

[email protected] is a free program for prospective students, families and friends, and is designed to supply answers to all your questions while providing you with a sample of what SHSU has to offer.

SHSU realizes that choosing the right college is an important decision and has several activities planned to let you try out being a Bearkat.

While on campus students, friends and family will be able to tour the campus, walk through dormitories, browse student organizations, visit with faculty, preview academic degree plans, speak with representatives from residential life, financial aid, admissions, etc.

Advising for accepted students is available starting at 8 a.m. Registration is now open online. Register now to secure spots for you and your family.

[email protected] check-in will be held in front of the Newton Gresham Library.

If you are looking for a place to stay on campus, please contact the University Hotel at 936.291.2151.