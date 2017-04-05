Additional Community Fest Auditions Start Today

Sam Houston State University’s Student Government Association is currently auditioning for musical talent to be showcased at the new event, Community Fest, that has been added to the end of Bearkat All Paws In (BAPI) this year.

After individuals and organizations complete their community service project for the day, there will be a celebration with activities, giveaways, food, music, and a chance to meet with members of the community.

With limited time for the first two days of auditions in March, SGA decided to hold additional auditions for two more weeks. Any students wishing to perform on stage at the festival is welcome to present their musical talent.

SGA Senator and Co-chair of the event, Samantha Afonso said the dates were added due to lack of students’ knowledge of the auditions.

“Audition dates were extended because the first time around we did everything in a rush and did not have much time to publicize,” Afonso said.

Auditions will begin today (April 5) from 3:15-6:00 p.m. in the Lowman Student Center Room 110 and are as follows.

Friday (April 7) from 3-6:00 p.m. in the Lowman Student Center Room 110 on the first floor, next to the Kat Klub.

Monday (April 10) from 3:30-6:00 p.m. in the Lowman Student Center Theater on the first floor, next to the Kat Klub.

Wednesday (April 12) from 4-6:00 p.m. in the Lowman Student Center Ballroom B on the ground floor.

Bands, orchestra and solo performers (vocal or instrumental) are welcome to audition for 13 slots. The committee has yet to decide on any performers from the first set of auditions.

“Ideally we are wanting about eight more people to audition,” Afonso said. “Even if we reach that limit, I would still encourage people to audition.”

If chosen for the Community Fest, performers will need to be available from noon-4 p.m. on April 22.

“Performers are to bring their own instruments and any other items that they may need,” Afonso said. “We are providing the microphones and a stage.”

Auditions will each last approximately 15 minutes, so that each person has enough time to set up.

For further questions or to schedule an audition time, contact Afonso at [email protected] or Logan Ellis, External Affairs Chief, at [email protected]

The priority deadline for signing up for auditions is the day before the audition. Walk-ins will still be accepted, but they will audition last.

“I just want to say thank you in advance for all the people who will be coming out to audition,” Afonso said.