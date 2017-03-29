SHSU Departments To Participate In March Of Dimes

Sam Houston State University will host the March of Dimes at the Woodlands Church at Fellowship Campus on April 1 at 9 a.m.

The March of Dimes is a 3-mile march for babies with the goal of raising money, awareness and to reduce preterm birthrates across the U.S.

Participants from the university include many academic colleges, departments and large campus groups.

There is no registration fee in order to participate, but members are encouraged to make donations and share the cause with their friends, family and colleagues.

Funds that are raised during the March of Dimes supports research and programs that help moms have full-term pregnancies and help babies begin healthy lives. The proceeds will be used to bring comfort and information to families with a baby in newborn intensive care.

“Right now, babies need all the help they can get,” said Melissa Fadler, SHSU staff counselor. “Premature birth affects about 380,000 babies here in the United States. I’m walking in March for Babies to get the message out about this terrible problem and you can help. Together we can help the March of Dimes fight prematurity so more babies can get the strongest start possible.”

All March of Dimes participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the Woodlands Church located at One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77383.