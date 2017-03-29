Second Let’s Get Loud Open Mic Night Set For Monday

The new spoken word poetry organization, Let’s Get Loud! will be hosting their second Open Mic Night event on Monday for any students, staff, and faculty of Sam Houston State University and residents of Huntsville, Texas.

The event will include a one-hour open reading for anyone interested in performing their original work. If you would like to practice before the event, Let’s Get Loud will be holding a general meeting at 6 p.m. and the open mic event will be at 8 p.m. at the Vortexan on 1215 19th St.

“It’s going to be a great time and the Vortexan is going to be an awesome host for us and we’re looking forward to seeing everybody out there…maybe hear some brand-new voices,” said Let’s Get Loud! President, Niko Smith.

This event is open to the public and encourages all guests to support the local businesses and poets as Let’s Get Loud! is a non-profit organization.

A featured touring poet Ayokunle Falomo will perform their own spoken word around 9 p.m. He graduated from the University of Houston in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Falomo has a new collection of poems to come out in May 2017, called “kin.DREAD” that explores the relationship between fears and people close to us.

He is a published author, has done a TEDxspeaker, and a writer for his own blog of Dreams and Deeds.

“I’m really excited for us to host Ayo at our Open Mic,” Smith said. “Our focus is to promote creative self-expression through our first amendment rights, and there is no voice more resonant on the subject than Ayo’s.”

For more information on events and workshop dates, check out their Facebook page Let’s Get Loud! SHSU or contact Niko Smith at [email protected]