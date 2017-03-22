SGA To Host Bike Day

Sam Houston State University’s Student Government Association will hold an informative tabling event for students to learn about the benefits of riding bikes on campus on today (March 22) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lowman Student Center Mall Area.

The goal of Bike Day is to encourage students to be healthier for themselves and the environment by using bikes as transportation.

SGA senators will be educating students on bike safety. Logan Ellis, external affairs chief, said the event will go over several bike safety concerns.

“I would love to address being safe on roads around Huntsville and how to use turn signals while riding a bike,” Ellis said. “Also, perhaps we’ll go over safety gear such as where to place reflectors for best safety.”

Ellis also hopes to hear student feedback on whether this would be a good event for annual or biannual bike safety lessons.

If students stop by the SGA table, they can enter a raffle for three Camelbak backpacks. Students can enter the raffle if they do not have a bike with them, however, bringing a bike is encouraged, because students who bring their bike will have a chance to enter the raffle twice.

Refreshments will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, which will include bottled water, Nature Valley oats and honey granola bars.