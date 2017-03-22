Sammypalooza To Present Eli Young Band, More

Artists A$AP Ferg, Waka Flocka and headliner Eli Young Band will perform at Sammypalooza in the Johnson Coliseum on March 29 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7pm.

Sammypalooza is an annual concert held on Sam Houston State University campus and brought to SHSU by the Division of Student Services.

The headliner group is Eli Young Band, a Texas-based country group.

A twitter poll taken by the Department of Student Services determined that, Hip Hop artists, A$AP Ferg and Waka Flocka would be the openers at Sammypalooza.

The concert is a free event to all SHSU students. Students may receive two free tickets with a valid Bearkat One Card.

Public sale of tickets are now available for purchase at $20.

Tickets are available from March 20-28 in the Johnson Coliseum Office 235 between 9am-6pm and in Recreational

Sports Center 162 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tickets will also be available the day of the event in Box Office #1 and 2.

Floor access is by way of Wristband only. Wristbands will be distributed to the first 1000 students at gates 25 and 28.

For questions regarding tickets, contact the Johnson Coliseum Box Office #2 at 936.294.3021.