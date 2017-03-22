Auditions Open For Community Fest

Sam Houston State University’s Student Government Association is currently planning the upcoming eighth annual community service project, Bearkat All Paws In (BAPI).

A new event, Community Fest, has been added this year.

After individuals or organizations conclude their community service for the day, there will be a celebration with activities, giveaways, food, music, and a chance to meet with members of the the community.

With this new event, the SGA will hold auditions for any students wishing to perform on stage at the festival. Auditions will be on today (March 22) from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Friday (March 24) from 1-3 p.m. in the Lowman Student Center Ballroom.

Bands, orchestra and solo performers (vocal or instrumental) are welcome to audition for 13 slots.

If chosen for the Community Fest, performers will need to be available from noon-4 p.m. on April 22.

Samantha Afonso, SGA senator and co-host of the event, said the auditions will each last approximately 15 minutes, so that each person has enough time to set up.

“Performers are to bring their own instruments and any other items that they may need,” Afonso said. “We are providing the microphones and a stage.”

For further questions or to schedule an audition time, contact Afonso at [email protected] or Logan Ellis, external affairs chief, at [email protected]

The priority deadline for signing up for auditions was Tuesday (March 21). Walk-ins will still be accepted, but they will audition last.