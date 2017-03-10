Thesis Candidate To Present Interactive Dance Experience

After two years of conceptualizing and almost a year of work, a Sam Houston State Masters student is debuting their dance experience on March 25.

Inspired by her personal experience with a brother who has been in and out of the prison system over the last 28 years, Jaime Frugé has spent the last semester and a half creating “25.”

“25 is not solely based on my experience alone,” Frugé said. “It is inspired by many others who live under the same circumstances.”

The dance experience, which takes 15 audience members at a time through a one-to-one experience with cast members, addresses the issue of mass incarceration and the way that it affects the modern American family.

“My goal for 25 is [to] curate a creative experience for the audience to dive head first into this issue through the different lenses of the family and inmate,” Frugé said. “25’s big take away is to raise awareness and start a conversation for change on how the loneliness, loss of identity, and vacancy experienced by inmates and their families is truly effecting the American community at large.”

Audience members can expect to experience the performance in a hands-on manner, being led through 25 by a cast member “guide” and encouraged to interact with the scenes that they see.

“The purpose of a fifteen audience member maximum is to provide an individualized and unique experience for everyone involved,” Frugé said. “With only 15 dancers in the cast, each will be assigned an audience member to act as a personal guide through out the entire performance process.”

Frugé said that the 1:1 ratio creates a more intimate and special experience for all involved.

Due to the interactive nature of the show, 25 is best suited for adult audiences and it’s recommended that audience members wear comfortable clothes.

Because audience participation is part of the performance, Frugé said that no performances will be the same.

“I can’t predict anything,” Frugé said. “I can only prepare my cast and myself for what ‘might’ happen.”

Frugé said one of the best parts of her experience has been watching her cast members give everything they’ve got to the performance and “mock” audience members walking away with a special experience.

The performances will be on March 25 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Gaertner Performing Arts Center. Registration cut off is at 12:00 p.m. for afternoon performances and 5:00 p.m. for evening performances that day.

Because of the limited audiences, those interested in attending 25 must register to attend. Admission is free. To reserve a place in the audience, visit https://25interactivedancetheatre.eventbrite.com. If a specific time is unavailable or to cancel reservations, e-mail [email protected]