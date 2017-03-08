Women’s History Month Events Continue, Host First Poetry Slam

March is national Women’s History Month in which the College of Humanities & Social Sciences’ Diversity and Inclusion Committee will hold a month long of celebratory events for women. Several events include readings, lecture series, film viewings, and a luncheon.

Today on International Women’s Day, the group will host the first Sam Houston Women’s Poetry Slam. The event is co-hosted by the Diversity and Inclusion Committee and a new slam organization on campus called Let’s Get Loud.

The Slam is from 5-6 p.m. at The Vortexan located at 1215 19th street.

There will be around 12 female poets participating. Three judges will score the first round of the slam and the remaining top three poets will go on to round two.

Let’s Get Loud President Niko Smith said this is the first event of the semester for the organization.

“The showcase will be a welcoming and encouraging environment to give self-identifying women a chance to use their voice and I’m rooting for every one of them,” Smith said.

The venue is open to the public and will be serving their menu items, which include vegan dishes and handmade pizza.

Following the slam, at 6 p.m. will be the Jasmine Mendez reading pieces in the theme An Afro-Latina In Texas.