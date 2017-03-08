SHSU to Welcome Fresh Food Company

Sam Houston State University Dining Services welcomes The Fresh Food Company, a new residential restaurant located in General’s Market which will be opening on March 20 for lunch Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 2p.m.

The Fresh Food Company prepares fresh, made-to-order meals from multiple action cooking stations in view of customers. There will be high top bar style tables, seating positioned at and around the stations close to the action, and comfortable soft seating areas for dining or just relaxing with friends. Customers can choose to dine either at certain cooking stations or at more intimate locations with views of the campus.

“The Fresh Food Company offers a restaurant-style experience right on campus,” said Brad Blackburn, Resident District Manager of the Sam Houston State University Dining Services. “Customers will enjoy a variety of fresh, healthy food choices served in a fun, comfortable dining environment.”

General’s Market will feature three indoor primary dining areas. Tailgate Alley, approximately 280 seats, The Post Oak Bistro, approximately 244 seats, and The Bearkat Kafe, with approximately 76 seats. There will also be an outside seating area that will feature comfortable outdoor dining year-round.

The Fresh Food Company will offer healthy food options, as well as regional and traditional favorites. Stations include: Deli, Produce Market, Brick-Oven Pizza, Sauté Station, Bakery, Comfort, Grill & an all-day Breakfast Bar.

Aramark, Sam Houston State University’s dining partner, created The Fresh Food Company to meet the needs and preferences of today’s students who are looking to balance their health, wellness and lifestyle goals.

Aramark delivers experiences that enrich and nourish people’s lives through innovative services in food, facilities management, and uniforms. United by a passion to serve, our 270,000 employees make a meaningful difference each day for millions of people in 21 countries around the world. Aramark is recognized as one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” by FORTUNE, rated number one among Diversified Outsourcing Companies, as well as among the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with them on Facebook and Twitter.