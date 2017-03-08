Beto Chair Lecture Series to Feature Florida Professor

The College of Criminal Justice will host the latest Beto Chair Lecture with guest speaker Jose R. Almirall on March 10 from 9:30 a.m to 11 a.m. in the Hazel B. Kerper Courtroom.

Almirall is the Director of the International Forensic Research Institute and a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Florida International University.

He will present physical evidence examinations and comparisons from basic research to standardized forensic practice, where he will elaborate on how to put research into practice and how to work with forensics in the lab so it can be effective in the field.

Almirall has testified in over 100 criminal cases and has three patents under his name, according to CJ Communications Officer Beth Kuhles.

“It is always fascinating to see the expertise we bring in here,” Kuhles said.

According to Kuhles, students should consider attending the presentation because it will allow students to get a broader sense of what is going on in the criminal justice field.

The presentation will not only benefit criminal justice majors, but also students who are involved in other science departments.

“Whether you are interested in scientific work in the lab or how forensic science is presented in courts, it has a very broad appeal,” Kuhles said.

All students are encouraged to attend Almirall’s presentation.

“This is an opportunity to learn and for everyone to broaden their own knowledge and skillsets outside of the classroom,” Kuhles said.

The event is free, and will be streamed online at www.cjcenter.org/live.

For more information on the Beto Chair Lecture Series, visit .shsu.edu/academics/criminal-justice/events/beto.html.

The next Beto Chair Lecture will be in April.