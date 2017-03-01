‘ProfSPEAK’ To Feature German Film

History and film have a unique relationship and that is the idea that ties together the upcoming ProfSPEAK.

Assistant professor of German in the Department of World Languages Ervin Malakaj’s upcoming ProfSPEAK will screen the 1974 film “Unter dem Pflaster Liegt der Strand” (“Under the Pavement Lies the Strand”) by filmmaker Helma Sanders-Brahms.

The ProfSPEAK presentation with Malakaj will be on March 8 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Evans Complex Building Room 105.

Malakaj first viewed “Under the Pavement Lies the Strand” 10 years prior as a graduate student when studying in Chicago.

The film is evenly divided as a documentary and narrative film that follows a woman facing both the experience and movement for women’s rights. The film in Germany had an international impact upon their community.

According to Malakaj, the film itself is a resource for any film majors to view and discuss. The film focuses mostly within a culture’s political system crumbling and the main character faces many challenges that her are now very relevant- women’s rights.

“We live in a time of great turmoil…the film participated in a broader discussion and women’s intellectual, among women filmmakers that had played two roles; one hand as filmmakers and on the other public intellectual and activist and we have political filmmakers who are politically film-minded,” Malakaj said.

The lead character sees real people painted as advocates and competitive. The issue of abortion is brought up during the film.

“One of the aspects of the issue is to have access to healthy treatment conducted by trained professions as called for by the public health and what was advocated for and fought for,” Malakaj said.

The presentation and discussion of the upcoming ProfSPEAK will be a gateway for insight and visual research of what is identified as what is “private” and what is public and how and why they seem to be divided, according to Malakaj.

The event is free and open to the public.