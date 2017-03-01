Comedic Opera To Premiere At Sam

Sam Houston State University’s Opera will present “Speed Dating Tonight!” by Michael Ching on March 3 and 4 at 7:30pm in the Dance Theater of the James and Nancy Gaertner Performing Arts Center.

“Speed Dating Tonight!” is a 90-minute comic opera that brings together 25 characters, 3 minutes at a time. They all have one thing in common: a quest for love, sex, romance, or anything in between.

The show is about ordinary people looking for love in a millennial world. This intimate, character-driven show, set in a bar, pulls the curtain back on dating in the 21st century, while exploring our universal needs for creating genuine human connections.

“I think everyone can relate to the frustrations of dating and interpersonal relationships,” said Rebecca Grimes, Director of Opera. “This opera was written so that the performers can make their own choices on how their character relates to others. Some of the singers have chosen to present characters outside the heteronormative scope of dating.”

According to Grimes, composer Michael Ching wrote this piece to be adapted for varying numbers of singers, voice types, gender ratios, and length of time.

“This opera is aleatoric in form, in that the final presentation of the work is left up to the artists performing it,” Grimes said.

