CJ Career Week To Provide Tips, Job Opportunities

The College of Criminal Justice and Career Services will host a week full of career opportunity event starting next Monday (Feb. 27). There will be two days of events leading up to career fair focused on Criminal Justice.

The first will be on Monday at 2 p.m. called “Navigating USAJobs” held by SHSU Alumni, FBI Analysts Adam Hitt, Chrissy Smother, and Michelle Roberts, an FBI Administrative specialist in the Criminal Justice Center Hazel B. Kerper Courtroom.

At this event the speakers will talk about how to properly apply for jobs in federal agencies, from filling out the application to the interview.

The following day, Feb. 28 also at 2 p.m., another event titled “Internships and Preparing for the Career Fair” in the Criminal Justice Center Hazel B. Kerper Courtroom. Coordinator of the CJ Internship Office Jim Dozier will host this event.

Dozier will elaborate with students on how to apply for the internships offered from all sorts of agencies. A representative form Career Services will provide tips for preparing and delivering an “elevator” speech as well.

CJ Publications Officer Beth Kuhles said students need to remember to dress for success.

“Many agencies are ready to hire our students, it is important to treat this like a job interview,” Kuhles said. “Make sure to dress appropriately – men should wear a suit and tie and women should wear a pantsuit or professional dress of appropriate length. The first impression you make on an employer is the most important one.”

The CJ Career Fair will be next Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Lowman Student Center with over 60 organizations; spanning from city, state, federal and for profit organizations.

“We encourage all our students to attend the CJ Career Fair to begin networking early for future careers and to find out what each agency or organization has to offer or requires for employment,” Kuhles said. “Last year, nine out of every 10 agencies attending said they plan to interview SHSU students for open positions.”

Some of the attending agencies include the Secret Service, The DEA, The Department of Family and Protective Services and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

All the events for the CJ Career Week are free and open to all students.