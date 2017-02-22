‘City Spotlight’ Launches Spring Season

“City Spotlight,” the 30-minute SHSU student-produced television show that focuses on people, places and events in Huntsville and on campus will begin airing for the spring semester on cable Channel 7. The first show will air on Friday, March 3, at 4 p.m. Each show will then be re-broadcast on the following Monday and Wednesday at the same time.

“City Spotlight” was created by SHSU’s Department of Mass Communication. It is produced and promoted by broadcast production students and Priority One (the student public relations firm) members. Peter Roussel, Phillip G. Warner

Endowed Chair in the Department of Mass Communication, will host the show and interview on-campus personalities as well as community members. Technical work on the show by broadcast production students is overseen by Professor Mel Strait.

“We feel the ‘City Spotlight’ show, which is truly a hands-on experience for our Mass Communication students, is an excellent form of preparation for the careers they plan to pursue,” said Jean Bodon, Chair, Department of Mass Communication.

In addition to interviews, many of the episodes will include feature segments highlighting different aspects of Huntsville and the SHSU campus. The broadcast students who serve as the show’s production crew prepare these segments. Priority One students secure guests, prepare questions and promote the show.

The initial guests for the spring 2017 semester will be Molly Rumfield, On-Campus Recruitment Coordinator and Ronald Shields, Dean of the college of Fine Arts and Mass Communication. The lineup for the Spring 2017 season is also scheduled to include, SHSU President Dana Hoyt, David Yebra, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Safety, SHSU women’s softball coach Bob Brock, and others.

For more information about the show, or to suggest a guest, please contact Magda Gonzalez ([email protected] ) or Tricia Sims ([email protected] ).