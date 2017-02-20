Art Walk in Huntsville

Huntsville, Texas possesses a quaint, yet vibrant culture that is unlike anything else. On March 4, community members are invited to experience that culture in a free, interactive Art Walk, presented by the Sam Houston State University Department of Art and the City of Huntsville, from 2p.m. to 6 p.m. along University Avenue.

“The SHSU Department of Art is committed to developing relationships with the community because they are our audience,” said Michael Henderson, Chair of SHSU Department of Art. “Huntsville has a unique and rich culture and the university is a part of it.”

The walk will officially kick off at the Fine Arts and Mass Communication Creative Community Gallery, located at the corner of 17th Street and University Avenue, in Belvin-Buchanan hall.

From there, participants can venture to the Museum of Texas Art (1425 University Avenue), Museum of Genocide (1501 University Avenue), Museum of Texas Furniture, Stoneware, and Kitsch (1405 University Avenue), the SHSU Satellite Gallery (1216 University Avenue), and end their walk at the Adickes Foundation (710 University Avenue) for a closing reception.

Volunteers from SHSU’s Student Art Association will help guide the walk and a van will travel up and down the Avenue about once an hour between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for additional transportation.

Henderson also noted that although the walk is guided, participants will be given a map and are welcome to pick and choose their desired exhibits and move at their own pace.

The art displayed throughout the walk will be from both professional and student artists alike, with the intention to tie the Huntsville community to the university.

“Our students are learning to create art that is meaningful and engages an audience,” Henderson said. “We want to make the townspeople aware of the art that is being created at SHSU, and we want the university community to know about the important local art here in Huntsville. We believe that art enriches community and improves the quality of life of the residents.”

The Art Walk is an annual event designed to showcase local art, which is especially fitting because, according to Henderson, Huntsville is one of the few cities in Texas that has a cultural district designated by the Texas Commission on the Arts. Locations included in that district are University Avenue, the Downtown Square, the Wynne Home Art Center, and SHSU’s James and Nancy Gaertner Performing Arts Center.

For more information about the walk, contact the Student Art Association at 936.294.3418.