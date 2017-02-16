SHSU Student Dies Car Crash

The Courier of Montgomery County is reporting that a Sam Houston State University student died this morning from injuries suffered during a car crash on FM 1488 Wednesday.

Junior Alyssa Ann Mills was driving on FM 1488 around 2:30 p.m. according to a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) report. Mills crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Mills, and the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to an area hospital. Mills spent 18 hours in the hospital and died at 8 a.m. this morning. The condition of the other driver is unknown at this time.

Visit http://www.yourconroenews.com/news/article/SHSU-student-dies-in-head-on-crash-on-FM-1488-10937945.php?cmpid=twitter-desktop for the full report.