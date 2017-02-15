SGA To Take Parking Issue to City Hall Meeting, Students Welcome To Join

The Student Government Association’s recently appointed Chief of External Affairs Logan Ellis, will be making an appearance at the Huntsville City Hall meeting next week (Feb.21). The issue to be discussed is over an increase in paid parking and one-way streets around campus.

The City of Huntsville came to SGA President Jacqueline Bolden to inquire if we want to allow more paid parking where permit parking already exists.

Upon hearing this, SGA began surveying students in the Lowman Student Center Mall Area. Many students were unaware that revenue from hourly parking goes to the city and not the university.

With over 100 surveys filled out, Ellis will be able to represent the SGA and students of SHSU in the discussion over paid parking at City Hall.

The day of the City Hall meeting, SGA will not be in their usual meeting location in the LSC. Instead they will show their support for Ellis by joining him at the City Hall meeting. Students that are not in favor of more paid parking spots and want to speak out are welcomed to join as well.

The Huntsville City Hall meeting is located at 1212 Avenue M and will begin at 6 p.m.

“When it was suggested that we move the SGA meeting to the city council room, I was all for it,” Ellis said. “Although now, I’m worried about seating.”

The seating might be limited to those who decide to come, but this is an opportunity for students to share their voice in the Huntsville community.

“I think it’s extremely important whether you are going into politics or not to be involved outside of the university,” Ellis said. “City council meetings help to inform and educate people about what is happening around town. It also gives you a chance to voice your opinion and talk to city leaders.”

Huntsville has their meetings every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.