The Sam Houston State University Rec Center will host their third annual fitness competition also known as the Intramural Katfit Games today from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is free and will be held in the weight room of the RSC side of the Rec Center.

The event will feature on-the-spot exercises that will be revealed the day of.

Some of the activities will include weight lifting, exercises like squats, bench press, and deadlift. Contestants will compete in three different brackets.

Students can compete in a team with men, women, or co-rec.

The event will be a way to try new types of exercises and build new friendships as you compete with others.

The event is open all four hours, so attendees can come in and out.

Graduate assistant fitness student worker Celina Tabuena who is involved in making this event happen and said that each exercise will have two winners.

One of the exercises will be extreme heavy lifting. The way to win to have the most reps.

“The participants will be required to lift 80 percent of their body weight for the lift and do the lift as many times as they can,” Tabuena said.

According to Tabuena, the winner will receive a t-shirt as a prize.

This event is open to all Rec Sports members and participants can sign up for the event through IM Leagues or in person the day of the event.