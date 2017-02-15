Bullet Train Comes to SHSU

A new form of transportation is in the works for us Bearkats. The private company, Texas Central, is building a high-speed Bullet-Train connecting Houston and North Texas in less than 90 minutes.

“The passenger stations will be located in downtown Dallas, Northwest Houston and a midpoint stop in the Brazos Valley between Huntsville and College Station,” said Rebecca Cowle, Texas Central’s Outreach Manager. “Having a high-speed train station just outside of campus will be beneficial to SHSU students who commute to and from either of those metro areas, and will open up new opportunities by connecting Huntsville to internships, networking and professional development events in Dallas or Houston.”

The Bullet-Train project will provide a safer alternative to driving.

“I-45 is currently ranked 2nd deadliest highway in the U.S.,” said Cowle. “However, the Bullet-Train technology being brought to Texas boasts a flawless 52+ year (and counting) perfect safety record.”

The train is estimated to create 10,000 jobs during each year of construction and approximately 1,000 full-time jobs when completed.

“What makes Texas Central truly unique is that this project is ushering in a new business model for much-needed infrastructure projects, one led by free-market principles and backed by investors,” said Cowle.

The total cost of the project is nearly $12 billion. According to Cowle, the project will not take any money from federal or state grants.

“Over 25 years, the high-speed train project is expected to pump more than $36 billion into the state and local economy,” said Cowle. “These benefits will be in the form of direct spending, increased employment and new economic activity generated by the project.”

The Bullet-Train will run nearly 200 mph, allowing passengers to travel between North Texas, Houston and the Brazos Valley in less than 90 minutes. While driving would normally take multiple hours on the road.

The variety in the prices of tickets will be demand-based in order to accommodate traveler budgets and needs.

Each row will have two sets on each side.

“The train’s wide-bodied train design and two-by-two seating will allow for lots of leg-room and elbow-room,” said Cowle.

More information on the Bullet-Train project will come to Sam Houston State University on March 2 at 3 p.m. Texas Central will hold an informational project update for students and faculty in the Lowman Student Center Theatre. Cowle will be in attendance, as well as other Texas Central employees, including our State Vice President, Jeff Moseley.