‘Stand Up’ to Celebrate Black History Month

February is Black History Month and organizations all across Sam Houston State University are hosting events. The Student Government Association will hold their program called “Stand Up” on Thursday (Feb. 9) 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lowman Student Center Ballroom.

Chief of the Department of Student Affairs, junior Vanessa Roberts, began working on this event last semester.

Roberts is also the Committee Chair for the Black History Month activity and utilized a few other organizations to help make this event successful.

“Coordinating the organization and committee members has been a new experience,” Roberts said. “This is a program that I feel extremely passionate about and want members outside of the community to feel welcome and engaged.”

“Stand Up” will be a live action, mixed media performance with videos, dancers, and awards.

Dance routines will include Khaos Step Team, Alpha Phi Alpha and Fade 2 Black Dance Ensemble. Music Nation will also be performing.

At the end of the event, there will be a student discussion panel with members from NAACP, Talented Tenth, National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice (NABCJ), and Black Student Alliance (BSA)

Roberts’ goal for the event is to show a great support of the community. She wants students from all different backgrounds to come and enjoy the event.

“We do not want anyone who is not black attending to feel that they are not supposed to be there,” Roberts said. “The program should be enjoyed by anyone who comes to watch it.”