SGA Passes New Resolution, Adds Faculty Input to ‘Bearkat All Paws In’

The Student Government Association is not only helping out fellow Bearkats, but also the city of Huntsville. Last night at the SGA meeting the senate passed a resolution to move the Firefest away from Rita B. Huff Adoption Center.

The event is held every year at Bowers Stadium, which is across the street to the Rita B. Huff Adoption Center. The Adoption Center says that many of the animals have been victims of abuse, neglect or abandonment as a result of being emotionally vulnerable and very sensitive to loud stimuli. With the fireworks and bonfire taking place only two tenths of a mile away from the shelter, the Rita B. Huff Humane Society states that they have a traumatic effect on the animals housed there. And, whereas, the more emotionally damaged an animal is, the less likely it is to be adopted.

The resolution will petition Student Activities to move Firefest to an alternative location at least one mile away from the Rita B. Huff Adoption Center.

“Most of our resolutions and goals are internally focused… I think this [resolution], trying to get us involved as Huntsville and Walker County community members, is a good step for us,” graduate student, Rhys Blavier, said.

The resolution passed with full support.

SGA President, Jacqueline Bolden, said, “This is a wonderful resolution, but challenges the university.”

In another endeavor to help the Huntsville Community, the Faculty Senate wants to join SGA in their ‘All Paws In’ project.

Through volunteer service activities, Bearkat All Paws In promotes unity between the campus and community. The service project will take place on April 22 and brings to practice SHSU’s motto of “The Measure of a Life is its Service.”

At the end of the meeting, Dean Yarabeck stood to give the news that Anthony Jones, a freshman apart of the Bearkat Marching Band, passed away a week ago in one of the residence halls.

SGA has allocated money towards sending the family their condolences.

It is also planned that Jones’ family will be invited to this year’s Raven Call Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Anthony Jones and other Bearkats that have passed away.