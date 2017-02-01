SGA Hosts Associate Vice President Jenkins to Discuss Rec Center Changes

Student Government hosted their first guest speaker of the semester on Tuesday night’s meeting. Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Director of Recreational Sports, Keith Jenkins addressed the senate and students present about the changes that happened to the Rec Center over Christmas break. Many of these changes were due to budget balancing and cuts, which includes staff hours, facility repair projects and aquatic services.

New hours of operations have been implemented based on the busiest hours that students swipe their Bearkat Onecard for facility entry.

The new hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. for Monday through Thursday and close at 10 p.m. on Friday. The hours for Saturday are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday is 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“We are highly disappointed,” Jenkins said. “Is the system perfect? No, but it’s the best we have.”

The schedule for the summer hours has not been posted yet.

“They have been modified a little, but are not as dramatic as the hour changes for this spring semester,” Jenkins said.

These changes were due to the Board of Regents making the decison to cut back on Recreational Sports funding. While administration does have to comply with the ruling, it is not unchangeable with more revenue or outside funding for the department.

“Is it possible to change it? Yes,” Jenkins said. “Is it going to happen? I don’t know. I would like for the board to change it.”

Since several students have shown concern for the Rec Center’s funding and services such as hours of operation, Jenkins did encourage students to voice their concerns to the SGA and to administration.

“You need to ask administrators tough questions, because without you guys we don’t exist,” Jenkins said. “I think you are entitled to know where your money is going to, so I would encourage you to keep asking hard questions. And if you’re unsatisfied with the answers, keep asking questions.”