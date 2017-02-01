CREW Files Claim Against Trump

The Center for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a claim against Donald Trump for violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution on Jan 22.

The Emoluments Clause – a section in Article I of the U.S. Constitution – outlines that a sitting public office member may not accept titles, gifts or emoluments from foreign governments, but there is no modern precedent on which to base the suit.

In CREW’s claim, they make the argument that because foreign dignitaries and officials stay in Trump’s hotels, and because The Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and an Abu Dhabi tourism office – both owned by their respective states – hold leases in the New York City Trump Tower, President Trump is getting emoluments from foreign governments via the Constitution.

“Since there is no precedent, the judge might look to ethics statutes or the positions taken by the Department of Justice over the years,” said John Domino, Constitutional Law professor at SHSU said. “For example, the DOJ conducted an inquiry into Obama’s Nobel Prize as an emolument.”

The Nobel Prize is not awarded by a foreign or domestic government, however, so nothing came from the inquiry.

Because there is no current precedent for the Emoluments Clause itself, the claim for the standing is that CREW was injured by President Trump when they put time and resources into investigating whether or not he violated the Emoluments Clause.

“In my opinion, part of their claim is that it is the weakest,” Domino said. “No one else has been injured. Sometimes a court will grant standing if it is likely that a constitutional right might be violated if the policy is implemented but that’s not relevant here.”

The precedents that CREW used in their claim were Havens Realty Corp v Coleman and Ragin v Harry Macklowe Realty Co.

“Those cases deal with standing to sue and whether persons not yet injured by discrimination can sue,” Domino said. “[Article] III case [and] controversy prohibits lawsuits that are based on supposed or possible or likely injury.”

According to Domino, the case may be pushed forward without much action on Trump’s side.

“In Havens Realty the Court lowered the standing bar somewhat; so even though all of Trump’s violations of the emoluments clause are alleged, the judge might let the case proceed even though nothing has happened,” he added.

If a judge decides to hear CREW’s case, then it could expand the way we interpret the Emoluments Clause and whether we can presume the exchange of money for goods is considered an emolument under the clause.