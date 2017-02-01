Campus Continues To Adapt For Future Growth

Now that we are back into the swing of the new year on campus, many students may have noticed a few changes to certain buildings and still slow progress on construction sites that are blocking campus roads.

One building that is newly opened for this semester is the Fred Pirkle Engineering Technology Center next to the Forensic Science building on Bowers Blvd. It mainly consists of high-tech labs for the Department of Agricultural and Industrial Sciences.

The building has new open classroom layouts and observation areas for passing students to watch what is happening in classrooms. Each floor of the building is named after an inventor and includes a quote from Thomas Edison, Fred Pirkle, Thomas Jefferson, and Sam Houston.

Another addition to the south side of campus is the South Residential Complex on Avenue J. The new living space will have 700 bedrooms of single and double units. It will have a tiered courtyard space facing the new dining hall. Carlos Hernandez, Vice President for Finance and Operations said that there will be bike racks outside of the new residential complex and other accommodations.

“The complex will have a new living, learning center with gathering space to support like-minded group study and collaboration,” Hernandez said. “Public artists Francis Bagley and Tom Orr are creating beautiful sculptures to enhance and activate the pedestrian experience.”

Construction completion date is targeted to open the residents on June 15.

“General’s Market and the South Residential Complex are an exciting addition to SHSU,” Hernandez said. “They create a new dynamic on south campus and they initiate the beginning of the South Academic Quad with the new Biology Laboratory Building.”

Over the holiday break, the Lowman Student Center had some improvements made. Throughout the building there is new orange, blue and white paint to better represent the university colors. On the third floor, there has been new furniture added to improve comfortable work space with built in power outlets on every sofa section, desk arms, and swivel pod chairs.

“I think a student center should embrace its collegiate colors…we should have more orange and white and accents of blue in the building,” said Robert Webber, Director of Lowman Student Center.

Still in the works for the LSC is the extended building layout that will include a new dining area, expanded Kat Klub with a bowling alley, a skywalk between the LSC and the parking garage, and a new banquet hall. The university may not break ground on this part of the project until Fall 2018.

Last semester the Johnson Coliseum finished their renovation and opened back up November 2016. Office Supervisor of the coliseum, Briauna Augustus said there were many improvements made.

“They added a new air conditioning system that is more efficient than the last one, new bleachers that are easier to operate and more comfortable, new court flooring, a green room, and updates to the training room to better service athletes in preventing and healing injuries,” Augustus said.

The recent changes to the campus and those soon to come will provide the SHSU students with a better education and an improved community.