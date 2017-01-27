SGA to Host Guest Speaker to Talk About REC Changes

The Student Government Association had their first meeting of the spring semester last Tuesday.

There were many different appointments made for new positions in the senate.

Student Affairs is now under the leadership Vanessa Roberts and External Affairs is now lead by Logan Ellis.

There was also the appointment of the chair to the new Governing Documents committee. The Rules and Regulations Chief Rhys Blavier was appointed to this new position. There were also five other senators who were appointed to be a part of this new committee.

Next Tuesday, SGA will host Associate Vice President of Recreational Sports Keith Jenkins.

During this time, students will have the opportunity to discuss recent changes to the Rec Center such as the shortened hours and the fee waiver for online students outside a 60-mile radius.

“Several students have contacted SGA representatives upset about changes that have taken place at the Rec Center,” SGA President Jacqueline Bolden said. “Because the Rec Center is a student service paid for by students, we believe it is important to hold a forum that explains the reasons for the changes.”

The meeting will begin at 6 pm in LSC room 320. All students are encouraged to attend.