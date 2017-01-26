SHSU Faculty Member Walks In Women’s March

The Houstonian associate editor Tricia Sims spoke to associate professor in the department of mass communication Robin Johnson who participated in the women’s march in Austin over the past weekend.

There were protest all in big cities including Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Miami to advocate for women’s rights.

H: What drew you to participate in the Women’s March this past weekend?

A: I have focused my academic research and volunteer efforts on gender equality issues, and I wanted to protest what I believe is a troubling atmosphere for women and women’s rights in this country. A friend from Dallas suggested we meet in Austin for the march, so we did.

H: What was the environment like at the march?

A: The turnout was very impressive, and the crowd was extremely diverse. There were women, men and children of all ages and backgrounds. There were thousands of hand-made signs demanding justice and equality, primarily in English or Spanish.

H: What did you find most impactful during the march?

A: What had the most impact for me was starting the actual march from the capitol and seeing the beginning of the march catching up to us after they made their loop. I was probably in the middle of the march, so realizing that we had entirely filled up the route and that there were still more people was inspiring.

H: Why do you think it is important for people to participate in protesting?

A: Protesting when you feel there is injustice that needs to change is woven into the fabric of our lives. There is no better political experience than feeling you are part of a large group of likeminded people fused together as one voice.