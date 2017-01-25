ProfSPEAK To Discuss Educational Benefits of Gaming

The Honors program will present a new addition to the ProfSPEAK series to demonstrate what videogames can teach students about learning today from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Evans Complex room 105.

The next installment of the ProfSPEAK series is here as a result of the combined efforts of the Elliott T. Bowers

Honors College and the College of Education. This presentation will feature Education Professor Hannah Gerber, who will discuss the merits of gaming within an academic setting.

The Honors College ProfSPEAK series is designed to promote undergraduate research across campus. Each month, a different faculty member will share some aspect of his or her research in an informal lecture with undergraduates from all disciplines.

Steven Garcia, a freshman who is interested in the ProfSPEAK series said he believes it is an essential event to get students interacting with the academic community.

“I feel like the program poses as a great way to get students involved with learning and have fun in the process,” Garcia said. “As a student here, I think programs like this affect our student body in such a positive way that doesn’t make us rely on the conventional lecture to have a good learning experience.”

All Sam Houston State students, faculty and staff are welcome to attend.

The presentation is free admission.

For more information about this event, contact the Honors College at 936.294.1477 or email them at [email protected]