New Dining Hall To Open Soon

For the past year there has been construction on the new South Dinning Hall and the wait is almost over. Construction is nearly complete and the doors will open this semester.

According to Aramark Marketing Coordinator Logan Hickle, once dining services receives permission from the construction they will deliver mass emails and posts on social media outlets to alert students of the grand opening date.

“Once we receive the keys from construction, we will begin our work on opening for students,” said Hickle.

The dining hall will include three separate areas: Tailgate Alley, whose title is dedicated towards a sports theme and will hold 280 seats; The Bearkat Kafe which will have 244 seats; and the Post Oak Kafe. The Post Oak Kafe was named in honor of the tree that had to be cut down during the construction and will have 76 seats.

There will also be an outdoor eating area set to include fans and a roof to provide comfort to those who choose to dine there. The outdoor area is also designed to hold its power during harsh weather.

A difference between this new dining hall and Old Main Market is the way students and faculty can enter the building.

“It will only have one entrance, not one on the north and south side like at Old Main,” said Hickle. “The entrance will be located facing Avenue J.”

The food will be received from the Freshfood company, the same caterer who distributes food to Old Mani Market.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served in the same fashion as Old Main. Food will be crafted in full view of patrons and served through the same various outlets; salad, deli, grill, comfort, desert, a breakfast bar, a brick oven, and an International Grill.

To get more information on the upcoming dining hall visit shsu.edu/dept/facilities-management/south-dining.html or call 936.294.1881.