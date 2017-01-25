Center to Help Fund Diverse Orgs

The Sam Houston State University Department of Student Activities and the Division of Student Affairs have kicked off the opening of the new Center for Diversity and Intercultural Affairs this semester. Previously named Multicultural Student Services, the center was established in 1995. However in the fall of 2016, the center got a name change and a new location, and has now been reopened to students this semester. The new center is now located in the Lowman Student Center Room 324A.

“I am personally and professionally very excited about the development of the center for Diversity,” said Director of Student Activities Brandon Cooper.

Cooper worked closely with Jordan Chang, the center’s coordinator and Frank Parker, vice president of Student Affairs, to make changes to the center.

“I think it will further impact and develop our student body in regards to diversity and current issues,” Cooper said. “We want to take our current program that we already have and broaden it to impact more students and more faculty and staff.”

The Center for Diversity and Intercultural Affairs funds diverse student organizations that may be unrecognized or unfunded. Each semester these diverse student organizations can come to the center to request funding and advising.

“Due to the increase of diverse student organizations and the demand for more programs and support, we came up with a proposal in the fall of 2016 for the Center for Diversity and Intercultural Affairs,” Chang said.

With the new changes, the center is in the process of developing various resources for students, including their multicultural library, and an increase in programs for students.

“We want to increase our programs substantially,” Chang said. “We are looking at our budget to see what expenses we are using efficiently, and what we are not. That way we can intentionally plan programs for all students.”

The Center for Diversity’s biggest event, the Diversity Leadership Conference, takes place Feb. 10. There will be 4 key note speakers including Micheal Sam, the first NFL player to be drafted who is openly gay. There will also be workshops at the event for students.

“We strive to have an inclusive community here at Sam Houston,” Chang said. “Part of that is making sure students feel welcomed and represented, and we play a big part in that with the events that we put forth.”