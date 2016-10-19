President Hoyt to Present Open Forum on Tuition Increase

Many things are on the students’ minds on campus, from parking concerns to rent prices and tuition rising. Many students are also left unaware of why these things are happening on campus.

Last Tuesday, Sam Houston State University President Dana Hoyt spoke to the Student Government Association and students from Greek Life on the upcoming budget changes for fall 2017.

Hoyt will be giving this budget presentation called “Designated Tuition Increases” to the student body on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. in the Lowman Student Center Theater. This will give students a chance to hear and discuss budget changes with the president.

“We hope to provide information and answer questions during the Designated Tuition forum, particularly why increases are necessary for educational growth,” said Hoyt.

According to Hoyt, one of the biggest concerns for the university’s faculty is gauging the students’ thoughts and attitudes of what is happening on their campus. This is hard to do, when many students still do not attend open forums given by administration.

“Our open forums have been well-attended by our faculty and staff; however, we would like to have more student participation in the forums,” Hoyt said.

At the presentation last week were several faculty members from across administrative positions like Student Services Vice President Frank Parker, Financial Operation Vice President Carlos Hernandez, Dean of Students John Yarabeck, and Associate Dean of Students Chelsea Smith.

The presentation was followed by students asking questions for Hoyt. She answered each one the best she could and offered to out the budget presentation on the school website soon for students.

This is not the first time that SGA has been given the presentation before the rest of the student body. The last address was given about eighteen months ago, during the Spring 2015 semester. The goal for sharing the message with SGA and Greek Life is that they will let their peers know about the upcoming public forum.

“We do try to communicate and let students know the purpose of the forum,” said President Hoyt. “In addition, we have held open forums in the past to show how we distribute university funds across campus. Unfortunately, not many students have attended.”

Student attendance and participation is encouraged, so please tell a friend, bring a friend, and pass around the email information. This is an open forum specifically meant for students to have a chance to ask about their money situations. Students should have also gotten an email notification about this upcoming event.