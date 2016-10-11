The Case Against Donald Trump

Even before Donald Trump became a candidate for president, he was offending people. Trump has insulted Muslims, Hispanics, African Americans, the handicapped, the LGBT community, Refugees, Immigrants, the Military, Veterans and of course, women. Trump has never served in any public office of any kind. Trump is now just steps away from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and that should scare the hell out of you.

Trump has run on a claim of being a genius business man and that alone. He has no other qualifications to hold the highest office in the land, unless one considers reality shows a qualification to be president, in which case we may have President Kim Kardashian. Trump’s claim of being a great business man had been refuted recently as part of his tax returns were released showing that he lost nearly a billion dollars in the casino business. The partial tax returns also show that Trump has not paid taxes in nearly two decades. He claims he has intelligently and legally played the tax system. If the “little people” were to “intelligently” get around the tax system, the IRS would be trying to get their money and would more than likely be thrown in prison for tax evasion.

The claim people have made for Trump’s qualifications have been his businesses, the fact that he “says what they’re thinking,” and that he will protect us. Trump has filed for bankruptcy numerous times; he’s also had more businesses fail than succeed. Additionally, Trump has 3,500 active lawsuits, according to USA Today. One of these lawsuits is against Trump University, the for-profit, unaccredited school Trump started. Trump is touted from the far-right for being their voice and proudly being not politically correct. Trump’s rhetoric has led to the rise and normalcy of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members including David Duke, an aspiring Louisiana senator.

Trump’s main claim of protecting the American people has come from his famous claim of building a wall on the border of the US and Mexico and making Mexico pay for it. Trump made a visit to Mexico and suspended his talk about the wall in his meeting with President Peña Nieto. However, Trump just hours later at a rally in Arizona assured his supporters that the wall will be built and Mexico will pay for it. Trump has also said he will deport an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants. This would be the largest mass deportation since Nazi Germany. Trump has said of these immigrants, “When Mexico sends its people; they’re not sending the best… they’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists and some, I assume, are good people.” If this was not outlandish enough, he also said the Judge in his Trump University case should recuse himself because he is Hispanic.

Trump’s rhetoric on Muslims has also been astonishing. First, Trump claimed he saw Muslims cheering and celebrating on 9/11, which was quickly refuted. Trump then said no refugees from countries where terrorism occurs would be accepted. This is illogical as these people are fleeing their home nations to escape the Islamic State and other terrorist groups. In the aftermath of the Orlando shooting and the Nice, France attack, Trump claimed the perpetrators were Muslims and members of ISIS. When this was in fact corroborated, Trump tweeted, “I was right,” instead of sending condolences. Trump has also said he would look any refugee in the eye and tell them they can’t come here. A woman wearing a star saying “Muslim” was kicked out of a rally after he called for identification for Muslims, similar to the practice used by Adolf Hitler to Jews in the holocaust. Finally, Trump has perpetuated the myth of birtherism, saying Obama was not born in the United States. He has been the main voice of this myth since Obama’s first term. When Obama produced his birth certificate Trump questioned the authenticity. Trump has also said Obama is a Muslim, even though Obama is a known Christian. As if religion of a government official is relevant when we have the separation of church and state. Ironically, Trump is the most immoral and least religious presidential candidate we have ever had.

Recently, Trump has touted himself as the “law and order” candidate. He has also boasted that he would bring back “stop and frisk,” even though it was deemed unconstitutional in 2011. At a rally over the summer, Trump points out an African American man and proudly exclaims, “there’s my African American!” Trump had also made a pitch to minorities saying, “What do you have to lose? Your schools are no good. The communities are war zones and you’re living in poverty.” This pitch was made to an all-white crowd.

In wake of the Orlando shooting which killed 50 LGBT people at Pulse night club Trump touted himself as a champion of LGBT rights. However, Trump has been firmly against same-sex marriage and promised to repeal the Supreme Court decision which legalized it in all 50 states. Trump’s running mate, Mike Pence has been notorious for his opposition to the LGBT community, shutting down Indiana’s economy to block a transgender bathroom law. Eventually, he had to allow it.

At a rally in Columbus, Ohio, a reporter with arthrogryposis, a disease which limits movement in the joints, asked Trump a question. Trump’s response was to make fun of the man, Serge Kovalki, by flailing his arms and saying, “oh no, I don’t know what I’m doing!” Kovalki had interviewed and met Trump prior but Trump said, “I have no idea who this reporter, Serge Kovalski is, what he looks like or his level of intelligence.” Trump also said, “I don’t know if he is J.J. Watt or Muhammad Ali in his prime — or somebody of less athletic or physical ability.” Trump later denied this ever happened and never apologized.

Donald Trump never served in the military. He had deferments for bone spurs in his feet and didn’t plan to attend college. Trump only decided to enroll in college after his draft number was called. He dodged the draft six times. However, Trump has garnered a portion of the military and veteran vote. Trump said of 2008 Republican Presidential nominee, POW, and war hero, John McCain,” He’s not a war hero, because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” Trump also received a purple heart from a Vietnam veteran and said, “I always wanted one of these, this was much easier.” Recently, Trump insulted veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) saying that they are weak. 20-30 veterans a day fall victim to suicide, most suffering from PTSD.

Finally, Trump has been insulting women all his life. Trump has called women: pigs, dogs, disgusting animals and fat. Recently, Hillary Clinton brought up in the debate that Trump had called former Miss Universe Alicia Machado “Miss Piggy” and “Miss Housekeeping.” In 1999 Trump said, “You know, it doesn’t really matter what [the media] writes as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass.” Trump has also shamed women for breast feeding and calling them gold diggers. Finally, Trump said of Megyn Kelly of Fox News regarding her ferocity in a debate, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.”

Donald Trump is a misogynist, xenophobe, islamophobe, bigot, racist and an all-around terrible person. Trump has a plurality of the evangelical vote even though he is the farthest thing from moral and has cheated on all three of his wives. He has made allusions to incest about his daughter. Trump has no experience in foreign or domestic policy. It has been said many times, but the idea of this man having his finger near the nuclear codes is terrifying. In a meeting with several generals, some of whom he has said he knows more about ISIS than, Trump asked three times why we are not using nukes. A claim by Trump supporters is that Trump will lower taxes while Hillary will raise them. However, Trumps tax plan would in fact raise taxes on the middle class and lower them for the rich like himself. No one matters to Trump. He is a sociopathic narcissist. If Trump were to become President I would never support his laws, and in fact fight him, which is what the second amendment was meant for, overthrowing tyranny. We cannot make this gamble.