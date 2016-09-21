Sexual Disease Outbreak at SHSU

The number of positive STD and STI cases at Sam Houston State University are on a rapid incline this school year. With these numbers on the rise and students at high risk, it is encouraged that students utilize the Student Health Center for STD and STI testing.

“It might not be that there’s necessarily a huge increase, but because more people are getting tested, we have more results,” Student Health Center Programming Coordinator MPH Megan Richardson said. “Also, keep in mind that our school is really growing quickly, and when you have more students, you’re more likely to have more people on campus engaging in sex.”

From fall 2014 to 2015, SHSU saw a 28 percent increase of positive Chlamydia cases. In 2014, there were 143 known chlamydia cases at Sam for the year, and within the first four months alone of 2016 there were 135 known cases on campus.

“We’re already close to what the entire year of 2014 had just in our first 4 months of this year,” Richardson said. “You’re more likely to catch chlamydia here than you would Herpes or anything else.”

Although Chlamydia is the most common at SHSU, there are also positive cases of Herpes and chances of HIV, Syphilis, and Gonorrhea. Some of these can be cured with proper antibiotics, while others remain in the body system forever.

“I do know that in certain years there are different STDs and STIs that range in that increase,” Director and Title IX Coordinator Jeanine Bias Nelson said. “Obviously, based off of the numbers from the Health Center, this is an increase across the board at the university.”

With cases of Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and other bacterial infections, students can receive antibiotic prescriptions and medical assistance from the Health Center to treat their case. With incurable cases such as Herpes or HIV, students can receive the proper medicines to help relieve their symptoms along with medical assistance.

“It’s important to know that a lot of these STIs are asymptomatic so you don’t show any symptoms at all,” Richardson said. “One of the biggest reasons we think there might be such high numbers here is because people don’t know their status, so they’re continuing to spread it to others.”

The Student Health Center provides testing for Chlamydia, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, and HIV together for $41. If the student needs to be tested for those four with the addition of a Herpes test, the bill is $100.

“It’s very important [for students to get tested],” Richardson said. “Knowing your status is the best way to make sure that you’re not spreading your possible STI to someone else and just for your own knowledge.”

Richardson recommends that any student engaging in any sort of sexual activity be tested frequently. STD and STI testing is done by urinalysis at the Health Center and by blood or swab at other medical facilities.

“Everybody wants to know what their status is, so getting tested even if you know you don’t have anything can’t hurt you in any way,” Richardson said. “If you’re having regular unprotected sex, I would say once a month would be about regular for testing. If you’re not engaging that often, then any time after you’ve engaged in sex, just go ahead and get tested.”

The Student Health Center will be having a “Get Yourself Tested” event on the Sept. 28 from 11 to 1 in the LSC room 320 as part of the Safe Week the Greek Life office hosts. They will be offering free HIV and Syphilis testing in the LSC, and free Chlamydia and Gonorrhea testing in the Health Center.

“If you’ve been having unprotected sex, go get tested,” said Bias Nelson. “It should be a part of a student’s regular routine to get tested. If they are positive, they need to be honest with their intimate partners and be careful of spreading their STDs/STIs.”

If a student does test positive for an STD/STI, it is encouraged that they inform their previous partners to prevent them from spreading it to their future partners. It is also recommended that the STD/STI positive student refrains from sexual activity until they have followed and completed their healthcare provider’s orders.

“If students knowingly have an STD or STI and continue to spread that without giving knowledge to their sexual partner, that would be a violation of our sexual misconduct policy,” Bias Nelson said. “That’s where our office would be affected particularly if there are students that knowingly test positive and continue to have unprotected sex.”

Not treating an STD/STI can result in serious consequences. Bacterial infections such as Chlamydia can lead to infertility if left unknown or untreated for a long period of time.

“You may never have any symptoms at all, and then you’re trying to have baby with your spouse, and you can’t, and you’re wondering why, and it might be because of that,” Richardson said. “Knowing is better than not knowing. Things like HIV and Syphilis-these things can be a death sentence if you’re not taking care of it.”

Women who leave Chlamydia untreated can also develop Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, which Richardson referred to as being highly painful. Richardson said that men do not experience many serious side effects of Chlamydia other than spreading it to women.

Having protected sex can protect students from pregnancy and contracting STDs/STIs. While birth control does not prevent STDs/STIs, condoms and other barriers can.

“Anytime you’re engaging in sex whether it be vaginal sex, oral sex, or anal sex, always make sure you’re using some kind of protection,” Richardson said. “Everybody needs to know what their status is and be concerned about their sexual health because it’s not something that you should just throw around like that; you need to be in charge of who you engage in these activities with.”

SHSU has also been experiencing an increase in pregnancy. According to Richardson, we have already had more confirmed pregnancies in the first four months of this year than the entire year of 2014 and of 2015.

“We want people to be mindful of making sure that they are having protected sex, or on birth control pills, or whatever contraception they need to be on,” Richardson said. “If people are more likely to get tested because they are hearing about these things, and now they’re concerned about their own health, then whatever it takes to get them out there getting tested.”

Richardson and Bias Nelson both emphasize the importance of communication within a healthy sexual relationship. It is important to discuss consent, protection, and possible risks with partners.

“There is a huge responsibility that goes along with sexual activity and sexual intimacy and that ranges from contracting STDs, contracting STIs all the way through consent,” Bias Nelson said. “This is a huge broad range of topic that I don’t think students particularly conceptualize all the way through.”

Title IX’s next event is titled “50 Shades of Not Grey,” and it will be held today at 5:30 p.m. in the Student Services Annex Building. The event will be a conversation about sex, consent, and about the importance of conversation within an intimate relationship.

“I would encourage students that they want to know their partner,” Bias Nelson said. “I think that [this STD/STI increase] might be a wakeup call for students that are having unprotected sex to maybe protect themselves a little bit better and think about what could happen.”

Even though Title IX’s event will mainly focus on consent, it can also be beneficial to learning about how to have sexual health conversations. With STDs and STIs spreading around campus, it is important to learn what steps to take in order to prevent further increase.

“In the media, sex is normal; you can turn on any TV show and you see people having sex, but talking about consent and talking about using protection, that’s not normal,” Richardson said. “We want to normalize talking about sexual health.”